Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Acquires 36,400 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD – Free Report) by 64.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,400 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF were worth $4,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 1,231.4% in the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF stock opened at $55.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.52 billion, a PE ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.13. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $43.99 and a 1-year high of $59.94.

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (SPMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies selected by the S&P Committee. SPMD was launched on Nov 8, 2005 and is managed by State Street.

