Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Acquires New Shares in Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 259,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,935,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned 0.15% of Intuitive Machines at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Machines during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Solstein Capital LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Machines by 324.2% during the 1st quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 30,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 23,000 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Machines during the 1st quarter worth $81,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Intuitive Machines by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 11,519 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Machines by 99.0% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 49,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 24,455 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LUNR shares. Barclays started coverage on Intuitive Machines in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on Intuitive Machines from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Intuitive Machines from $21.00 to $21.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intuitive Machines in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.06.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Machines

In other Intuitive Machines news, CFO Peter Mcgrath sold 72,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $866,016.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 366,824 shares in the company, valued at $4,401,888. The trade was a 16.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kamal Seyed Ghaffarian sold 161,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.10, for a total value of $1,948,293.60. Following the sale, the director owned 3,494,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,286,692.80. This trade represents a 4.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 311,344 shares of company stock worth $3,591,223 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 39.75% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Machines Trading Up 0.9%

NASDAQ:LUNR opened at $10.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 1.41. Intuitive Machines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.15 and a 1-year high of $24.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.93.

Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $62.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.07 million. Equities analysts forecast that Intuitive Machines, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuitive Machines Company Profile

Intuitive Machines, Inc designs, manufactures, and operates space products and services in the United States. Its space systems and space infrastructure enable scientific and human exploration and utilization of lunar resources to support sustainable human presence on the moon. The company offers lunar access services, such µNova, lunar surface rover services, fixed lunar surface services, lunar orbit delivery services, rideshare delivery services to lunar orbit, as well as content sales and marketing sponsorships; and orbital services, including satellite delivery and rideshare, satellite servicing and refueling, space station servicing, satellite repositioning, and orbital debris removal.

