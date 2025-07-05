Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Boosts Position in Barings Bdc, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Barings Bdc, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 262,910 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,680 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Barings Bdc worth $2,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Barings Bdc during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barings Bdc in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Barings Bdc in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Barings Bdc by 276.3% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 7,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in Barings Bdc during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.09% of the company’s stock.

Barings Bdc Stock Performance

Shares of BBDC stock opened at $9.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $978.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.35. Barings Bdc, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.66 and a 12-month high of $10.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Barings Bdc Announces Dividend

Barings Bdc ( NYSE:BBDC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $64.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.78 million. Barings Bdc had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 35.21%. The company’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Barings Bdc, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.21%. Barings Bdc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.64%.

Insider Transactions at Barings Bdc

In other news, CEO Eric J. Lloyd acquired 34,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.12 per share, with a total value of $313,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 73,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,949.28. This trade represents a 87.70% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Elizabeth A. Murray purchased 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.84 per share, with a total value of $30,056.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 25,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,421.08. This represents a 15.46% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 49,997 shares of company stock valued at $452,844. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on BBDC. Wells Fargo & Company raised Barings Bdc from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $8.50 to $9.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Bank of America cut their price target on Barings Bdc from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Barings Bdc from $10.50 to $9.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th.

Barings Bdc Company Profile

Barings BDC, Inc is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

