Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,885 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 646 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $1,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SU. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Suncor Energy by 92.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 5,805 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,784 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Suncor Energy by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 94,855 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,384,000 after purchasing an additional 5,744 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Suncor Energy by 95.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,942 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 5,332 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Suncor Energy by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,457,325 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $159,030,000 after purchasing an additional 99,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Suncor Energy by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 46,450 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 3,541 shares during the last quarter. 67.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SU opened at $38.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.39. Suncor Energy Inc. has a one year low of $30.79 and a one year high of $41.95. The firm has a market cap of $46.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.80.

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Free Report ) (TSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The business had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 4th were paid a $0.4133 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is currently 47.84%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Scotiabank raised shares of Suncor Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.67.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

