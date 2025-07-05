Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWS)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its holdings in News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWS – Free Report) by 61.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,242 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,243 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in News were worth $1,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NWS. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of News by 136.3% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of News in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Mufg Securities Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of News in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of News by 2,892.8% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan purchased a new position in shares of News in the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.63% of the company’s stock.

NWS opened at $34.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.98 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.64. News Corporation has a twelve month low of $26.04 and a twelve month high of $35.25.

News ( NASDAQ:NWS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. News had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 5.64%. Equities analysts expect that News Corporation will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

