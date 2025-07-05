Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Buys 1,067 Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,194 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,693,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,256,000 after acquiring an additional 752,397 shares in the last quarter. Arizona PSPRS Trust grew its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Arizona PSPRS Trust now owns 7,741,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,057,000 after acquiring an additional 205,522 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury grew its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 5,938,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,812,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130,217 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 436.0% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,387,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,342,000 after acquiring an additional 2,755,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,827,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,987,000 after acquiring an additional 198,616 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

SRLN stock opened at $41.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.28. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $39.08 and a one year high of $42.09.

About SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

