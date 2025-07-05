Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Buys 14,285 Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its stake in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) by 27.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 65,456 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,285 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $2,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CNQ. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 92,550,104 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,857,337,000 after acquiring an additional 7,372,718 shares during the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP raised its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 403.7% in the 1st quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 4,738,577 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $145,828,000 after buying an additional 3,797,846 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,433,797 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $414,223,000 after buying an additional 3,224,548 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,708,163 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $400,222,000 after buying an additional 2,939,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,052,775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,051,210,000 after buying an additional 2,312,437 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CNQ opened at $32.24 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.33. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 12-month low of $24.65 and a 12-month high of $37.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $67.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 1.03.

Canadian Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNQ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 16.92% and a return on equity of 20.90%. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a $0.4227 dividend. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.24%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.06%.

CNQ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

