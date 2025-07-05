Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Buys 1,627 Shares of BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:BHP)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its stake in BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,361 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 1,627 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $4,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in BHP Group by 58.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,294,562 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $112,043,000 after acquiring an additional 846,963 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of BHP Group by 1,898.9% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 707,405 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $34,543,000 after purchasing an additional 672,016 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of BHP Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,878,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of BHP Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $20,574,000. Finally, SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new position in shares of BHP Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,323,000. Institutional investors own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

BHP Group Price Performance

BHP opened at $50.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.25. BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR has a 1 year low of $39.73 and a 1 year high of $63.21. The firm has a market cap of $127.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BHP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Argus cut shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BHP Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

BHP Group Profile

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, uranium, gold, zinc, lead, molybdenum, silver, iron ore, cobalt, and metallurgical and energy coal.

