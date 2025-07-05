Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Buys 44,385 Shares of MidCap Financial Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:MFIC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of MidCap Financial Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:MFIC – Free Report) by 23.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 232,584 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,385 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in MidCap Financial Investment were worth $2,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of MidCap Financial Investment by 247.7% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 4,793 shares during the period. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new stake in MidCap Financial Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Accel Wealth Management raised its stake in MidCap Financial Investment by 8.5% in the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 13,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new stake in MidCap Financial Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in MidCap Financial Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Institutional investors own 28.45% of the company’s stock.

MidCap Financial Investment Price Performance

NASDAQ:MFIC opened at $12.72 on Friday. MidCap Financial Investment Corporation has a 52 week low of $10.18 and a 52 week high of $15.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 5.98 and a current ratio of 5.98.

MidCap Financial Investment Announces Dividend

MidCap Financial Investment ( NASDAQ:MFIC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.02). MidCap Financial Investment had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 33.21%. The business had revenue of $78.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.49 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MidCap Financial Investment Corporation will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.95%. MidCap Financial Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MFIC shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on MidCap Financial Investment from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of MidCap Financial Investment from $15.00 to $14.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of MidCap Financial Investment from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of MidCap Financial Investment from $13.50 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MidCap Financial Investment has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

MidCap Financial Investment Profile

MidCap Financial Investment Corporation (Former name Apollo Investment Corporation) is business development company and a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company. It is elected to be treated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the 1940 Act) specializing in private equity investments in leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth capital, refinancing and private middle market companies.

