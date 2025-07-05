Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Buys 4,493 Shares of ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ARM)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) by 15.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,987 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,493 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in ARM were worth $3,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in ARM by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 105,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,990,000 after purchasing an additional 5,440 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ARM by 81.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of ARM by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ARM by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,231,000 after buying an additional 7,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in ARM by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 57,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARM opened at $154.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $163.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 206.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 4.19. ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR has a twelve month low of $80.00 and a twelve month high of $188.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $135.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.90.

ARM ( NASDAQ:ARM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. ARM had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 19.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on ARM. Cfra Research raised ARM to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Raymond James Financial cut their price target on shares of ARM from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of ARM from $200.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of ARM from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of ARM from $203.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ARM currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.67.

Arm Holdings Plc engages in the licensing, marketing, research, and development of microprocessors, systems IP, graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IP, software, and tools. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, United States, and Other Countries.

