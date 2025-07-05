Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Buys 5,142 Shares of Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME – Free Report) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,514 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,142 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Elme Communities worth $1,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Elme Communities by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 760,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,611,000 after purchasing an additional 57,563 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Elme Communities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $180,000. Metis Global Partners LLC bought a new position in Elme Communities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $154,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Elme Communities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $171,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Elme Communities by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,730,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,421,000 after purchasing an additional 11,015 shares during the period. 87.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ELME stock opened at $16.16 on Friday. Elme Communities has a 1-year low of $13.95 and a 1-year high of $18.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.73 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.91.

Elme Communities ( NYSE:ELME Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $61.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.31 million. Elme Communities had a negative return on equity of 1.30% and a negative net margin of 5.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Elme Communities will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 17th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. Elme Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently -480.00%.

Elme Communities is committed to elevating what home can be for middle-income renters by providing a higher level of quality, service, and experience. The Company is a multifamily real estate investment trust that owns and operates approximately 9,400 apartment homes in the Washington, DC metro and the Atlanta metro regions, and owns approximately 300,000 square feet of commercial space.

