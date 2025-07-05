Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Cuts Position in Getty Realty Corporation (NYSE:GTY)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Getty Realty Corporation (NYSE:GTY – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 612 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned about 0.10% of Getty Realty worth $1,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in Getty Realty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 715.3% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Getty Realty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 821.5% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 246.4% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Getty Realty from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Getty Realty from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Getty Realty from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.50.

Getty Realty Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GTY opened at $27.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.82. Getty Realty Corporation has a twelve month low of $26.48 and a twelve month high of $33.85.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.59. The business had revenue of $52.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.71 million. Getty Realty had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 33.44%. Analysts expect that Getty Realty Corporation will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Getty Realty Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 26th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 26th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.73%. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 155.37%.

Getty Realty Company Profile



