Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Cuts Position in Sila Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:SILA)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Sila Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:SILA – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 59,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 528 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in Sila Realty Trust were worth $1,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SILA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sila Realty Trust by 94.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,133,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,839,000 after buying an additional 2,487,337 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in Sila Realty Trust by 240.0% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,125,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500,624 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sila Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,918,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sila Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,253,000. Finally, Arrowpoint Investment Partners Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Sila Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,625,000.

Shares of NYSE:SILA opened at $24.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Sila Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.76 and a 52-week high of $27.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.74.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 21st. Sila Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 258.06%.

Separately, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Sila Realty Trust from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th.

Sila Realty Trust, Inc, headquartered in Tampa, Florida, is a net lease real estate investment trust with a strategic focus on investing in the large, growing, and resilient healthcare sector. The Company invests in high quality healthcare facilities along the continuum of care, which, we believe, generate predictable, durable, and growing income streams.

