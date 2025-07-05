Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. cut its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 241,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,113 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned 0.10% of Apple Hospitality REIT worth $3,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,239,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761,996 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,590,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,465,000 after buying an additional 133,505 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,259,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,033,000 after acquiring an additional 209,698 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 2,163,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,209,000 after acquiring an additional 63,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,484,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,780,000 after acquiring an additional 22,692 shares in the last quarter. 89.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple Hospitality REIT alerts:

Apple Hospitality REIT Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of APLE opened at $12.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.44 and a 12-month high of $16.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 1.04.

Apple Hospitality REIT Announces Dividend

Apple Hospitality REIT ( NYSE:APLE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. Apple Hospitality REIT had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 5.84%. The business had revenue of $327.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.86 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lowered Apple Hospitality REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.75.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on APLE

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple Hospitality REIT

In related news, Chairman Glade M. Knight bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.43 per share, with a total value of $114,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman directly owned 700,344 shares in the company, valued at $8,004,931.92. This represents a 1.45% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders acquired 12,000 shares of company stock worth $137,120. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

(Free Report)

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 223 hotels with more than 29,400 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states as well as one property leased to third parties.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.