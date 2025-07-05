Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 396 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $1,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,423,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,798,000 after purchasing an additional 64,908 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 464,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,958,000 after purchasing an additional 7,179 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 435,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,047,000 after purchasing an additional 74,342 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 378,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,233,000 after purchasing an additional 77,552 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 342,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,799,000 after purchasing an additional 7,272 shares during the period. 70.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on IIPR. Wolfe Research cut shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Compass Point reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (down from $60.00) on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Industrial Alliance Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Innovative Industrial Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.67.

Innovative Industrial Properties Stock Performance

Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock opened at $56.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 10.73 and a current ratio of 10.73. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.44 and a 1 year high of $138.35.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $71.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.20 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 50.30% and a return on equity of 8.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.21 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Innovative Industrial Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.38%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 146.15%.

Innovative Industrial Properties Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

