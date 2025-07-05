Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $2,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. purchased a new position in Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. United Community Bank purchased a new position in Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 38.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director James Richard Perry sold 1,369 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.48, for a total transaction of $25,299.12. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 24,523 shares in the company, valued at $453,185.04. This represents a 5.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Energy Transfer Stock Performance

Shares of ET opened at $17.94 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $61.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.79. Energy Transfer LP has a 52-week low of $14.60 and a 52-week high of $21.45.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $21.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.3275 per share. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 99.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ET has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.64.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

