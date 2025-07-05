Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lowered its position in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 226,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,081 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $2,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 47.1% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 7,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 33,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 4,533 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,816 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 1,087.0% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 149,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 136,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 303.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,154,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,242,000 after acquiring an additional 868,061 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PK opened at $10.82 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.65. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.72. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.27 and a twelve month high of $16.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Park Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:PK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.05. Park Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 2.65%. The business had revenue of $630.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.25%. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 169.49%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.11.

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

