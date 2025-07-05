Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Grows Holdings in Lineage, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINE)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its position in Lineage, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINE – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,994 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in Lineage were worth $3,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in shares of Lineage by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 8,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Lineage by 1.2% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 30,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Lineage by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. EPIQ Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Lineage by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in Lineage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

NASDAQ:LINE opened at $43.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.31. The stock has a market cap of $9.95 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.52. Lineage, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.88 and a 1-year high of $89.85.

Lineage ( NASDAQ:LINE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Lineage had a negative return on equity of 7.24% and a negative net margin of 11.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Lineage, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.5275 per share. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. Lineage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -65.53%.

In other Lineage news, Chairman Adam Matthew Schwartz Forste bought 10,949 shares of Lineage stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.93 per share, for a total transaction of $491,938.57. Following the purchase, the chairman owned 35,266 shares in the company, valued at $1,584,501.38. This represents a 45.03% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sudarsan V. Thattai acquired 4,420 shares of Lineage stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.23 per share, for a total transaction of $199,916.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider directly owned 4,420 shares in the company, valued at $199,916.60. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 26,869 shares of company stock worth $1,194,980. 71.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LINE shares. BNP Paribas set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Lineage in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Lineage from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Lineage from $64.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Barclays initiated coverage on Lineage in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane cut Lineage from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.70.

Lineage, Inc is the world’s largest global temperature-controlled warehouse REIT with a network of over 480 strategically located facilities totaling over 84.1 million square feet and 3.0 billion cubic feet of capacity across countries in North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. Coupling end-to-end supply chain solutions and technology, Lineage partners with some of the world’s largest food and beverage producers, retailers, and distributors to help increase distribution efficiency, advance sustainability, minimize supply chain waste, and, most importantly, feed the world.

