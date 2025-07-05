Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Grows Holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,032 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $3,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NSA. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 444.7% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 53.9% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 279.8% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. 99.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Stock Up 0.2%

NSA stock opened at $32.61 on Friday. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 52 week low of $30.88 and a 52 week high of $49.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.27 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Announces Dividend

National Storage Affiliates Trust ( NYSE:NSA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.02). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 4.59% and a net margin of 8.59%. The firm had revenue of $188.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 386.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. National Bankshares set a $33.00 target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. BNP Paribas upgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, National Storage Affiliates Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.63.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,050 self storage properties, located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 68.6 million rentable square feet, which excludes 39 self storage properties classified as held for sale to be sold to a third party.

