Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Has $1.34 Million Stake in Alexander & Baldwin Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,082 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned 0.11% of Alexander & Baldwin worth $1,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin in the first quarter valued at approximately $606,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 2.0% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 198,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,417,000 after acquiring an additional 3,831 shares during the last quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 23.9% in the first quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC now owns 138,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after acquiring an additional 26,690 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 3.9% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 53,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Alexander & Baldwin in the first quarter valued at approximately $769,000. 91.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alexander & Baldwin Stock Performance

NYSE ALEX opened at $18.17 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.38 and a beta of 1.01. Alexander & Baldwin Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.70 and a fifty-two week high of $20.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Alexander & Baldwin Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. Alexander & Baldwin’s payout ratio is presently 105.88%.

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 16th.

About Alexander & Baldwin

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc engages in the real estate business. It operates through the Commercial Real Estate and Land Operations segments. The Commercial Real Estate segment includes investments and acquisitions, construction and development, and in-house leasing and property management. The Land Operations segment consists of legacy landholdings, assets, and liabilities subject to the company’s simplification and monetization effort.

