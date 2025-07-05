Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Has $1.56 Million Stock Position in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) by 28.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,264 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 12,224 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in KBR were worth $1,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KBR. Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in KBR by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 7,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A increased its holdings in KBR by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A now owns 3,767 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in KBR by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,365 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in KBR by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 58,515 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,390,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in KBR by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 9,838 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Stuart Bradie sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total transaction of $1,056,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 802,361 shares in the company, valued at $42,372,684.41. The trade was a 2.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KBR opened at $47.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. KBR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.89 and a 12-month high of $72.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.10 and its 200 day moving average is $52.81.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. KBR had a return on equity of 32.55% and a net margin of 4.99%. KBR’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that KBR, Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. KBR’s payout ratio is 22.07%.

KBR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp cut KBR from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut KBR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on KBR from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. UBS Group lowered KBR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $66.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on KBR from $77.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.14.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

