Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Has $1.71 Million Position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. reduced its holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 89.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 63,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 564,483 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $1,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MOS. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Mosaic during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mosaic during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Ethos Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Mosaic during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd grew its position in Mosaic by 115.1% during the fourth quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 3,166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Mosaic

In other Mosaic news, SVP Walter F. Precourt III sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total transaction of $643,140.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 128,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,592,948.58. This represents a 12.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Mosaic Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of MOS opened at $37.29 on Friday. The Mosaic Company has a 12 month low of $22.36 and a 12 month high of $38.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.12.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.04. Mosaic had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 4.91%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Mosaic’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MOS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on Mosaic from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Mosaic from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. BNP Paribas raised Mosaic to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Mosaic from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.58.

Mosaic Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

