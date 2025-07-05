Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Has $1.89 Million Stock Position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $1,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. raised its position in Chart Industries by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in Chart Industries by 129.6% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000.

NYSE:GTLS opened at $170.11 on Friday. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.60 and a 12-month high of $220.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $155.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.68.

Chart Industries ( NYSE:GTLS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.02. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 5.93%. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

GTLS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $160.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $214.00 to $208.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $180.00 price target on shares of Chart Industries and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.00.

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

