Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Has $2.47 Million Stock Holdings in InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 840 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in InvenTrust Properties were worth $2,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVT. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in InvenTrust Properties by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 37,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 9,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. 61.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:IVT opened at $27.46 on Friday. InvenTrust Properties Corp. has a one year low of $24.20 and a one year high of $31.65. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $0.2377 dividend. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. This is a positive change from InvenTrust Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. InvenTrust Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 413.04%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on IVT shares. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on InvenTrust Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of InvenTrust Properties from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of InvenTrust Properties in a report on Monday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.80.

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (the “Company,” “IVT,” or “InvenTrust”) is a premier Sun Belt, multi-tenant essential retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood and community centers as well as high-quality power centers that often have a grocery component.

