Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Has $2.73 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. cut its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT – Free Report) by 38.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 35,574 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF worth $2,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EWT. Mariner LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 4,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 7,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geller Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 15,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWT opened at $59.44 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.07 and its 200-day moving average is $51.48. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 1-year low of $39.44 and a 1-year high of $59.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 0.86.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Company Profile

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

