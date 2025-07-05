Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Has $3.75 Million Position in Absci Corporation (NASDAQ:ABSI)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Absci Corporation (NASDAQ:ABSI – Free Report) by 30.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,493,865 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 350,036 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in Absci were worth $3,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Absci by 472.1% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 882,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after buying an additional 727,905 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Absci by 191.9% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 676,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after buying an additional 444,700 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Absci by 97.2% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 899,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 443,410 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Absci by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,143,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after purchasing an additional 253,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Absci by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 750,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 241,779 shares in the last quarter. 52.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ABSI stock opened at $2.76 on Friday. Absci Corporation has a 1 year low of $2.01 and a 1 year high of $6.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.81 and its 200-day moving average is $3.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $351.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 2.01.

Absci ( NASDAQ:ABSI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. Absci had a negative return on equity of 53.69% and a negative net margin of 2,232.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Absci Corporation will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on ABSI. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Absci in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Absci from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Absci in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Absci in a report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Absci in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.40.

Absci Corporation operates as a data-first generative artificial intelligence (AI) drug creation company in the United States. The company combines AI with scalable wet lab technologies to create biologics for patients. Its integrated drug creation platform is designed to improve upon traditional biologic drug discovery by using AI to simultaneously optimize multiple drug characteristics that may be important to development and therapeutic benefit.

