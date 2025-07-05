Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Has $4.30 Million Stock Holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. decreased its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 142,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,224 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,472,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416,781 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,465,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,831,000 after buying an additional 3,637,041 shares during the period. Orbimed Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 2,817,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,494,000 after buying an additional 492,900 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,687,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,976,000 after buying an additional 18,890 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,948,000. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IONS opened at $42.98 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.14. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.95 and a 1 year high of $52.34. The company has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.37 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 9.66 and a quick ratio of 9.62.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:IONS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.07) by $0.14. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 91.85% and a negative net margin of 63.65%. The business had revenue of $132.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.98) EPS. Ionis Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, Director Michael R. Hayden acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.86 per share, for a total transaction of $477,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 50,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,599,977.34. This trade represents a 42.59% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on IONS shares. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays raised Ionis Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.25.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

