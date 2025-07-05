Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Has $4.62 Million Position in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 166,751 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,035 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned about 0.14% of Autohome worth $4,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATHM. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Autohome by 6,649.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 724,773 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,091,000 after buying an additional 714,034 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Autohome by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,299,013 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $63,729,000 after purchasing an additional 580,252 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Autohome in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,195,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Autohome by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,388,268 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $165,776,000 after buying an additional 415,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Autohome in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,548,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Autohome from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Autohome presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Autohome Stock Performance

ATHM stock opened at $26.28 on Friday. Autohome Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.89 and a fifty-two week high of $34.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.00. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 0.02.

Autohome Profile

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People’s Republic of China. The company delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers through its three websites, autohome.com.cn, che168.com, and ttpai.cn on PCs, mobile devices, mobile applications, and mini apps.

