Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Has $4.66 Million Stock Position in GlobalFoundries Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its position in GlobalFoundries Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 126,266 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,143 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in GlobalFoundries were worth $4,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GFS. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in GlobalFoundries by 187.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,280 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of GlobalFoundries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in GlobalFoundries by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 262,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,280,000 after buying an additional 48,380 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in GlobalFoundries during the 4th quarter worth $2,006,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in GlobalFoundries by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares during the period.

Get GlobalFoundries alerts:

GlobalFoundries Trading Down 0.4%

GlobalFoundries stock opened at $39.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.67. GlobalFoundries Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.77 and a 52 week high of $61.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GlobalFoundries ( NASDAQ:GFS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. GlobalFoundries had a positive return on equity of 6.28% and a negative net margin of 2.77%. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GlobalFoundries Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GFS shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of GlobalFoundries from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlobalFoundries in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of GlobalFoundries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of GlobalFoundries from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of GlobalFoundries from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, GlobalFoundries currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

View Our Latest Report on GFS

GlobalFoundries Company Profile

(Free Report)

GlobalFoundries Inc, a semiconductor foundry, provides range of mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies worldwide. It manufactures various semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, and power management units.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GlobalFoundries Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GlobalFoundries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlobalFoundries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.