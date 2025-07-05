Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Has $4.86 Million Stock Position in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 418,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,172 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC were worth $4,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 211.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,086 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 81.1% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. 28.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Goldman Sachs BDC Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE GSBD opened at $11.52 on Friday. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.51 and a 1 year high of $15.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.23 and its 200-day moving average is $11.79.

Goldman Sachs BDC Dividend Announcement

Goldman Sachs BDC ( NYSE:GSBD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $96.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.12 million. Goldman Sachs BDC had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 15.05%. Equities analysts expect that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. This represents a yield of 17.09%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 284.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Goldman Sachs BDC from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th.

About Goldman Sachs BDC

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

