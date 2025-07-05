Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Invests $1.36 Million in TD SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 13,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,363,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 142,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,814,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,992,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX during the 1st quarter worth about $982,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Get TD SYNNEX alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SNX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cfra cut their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 28th. UBS Group cut their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $150.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley set a $155.00 price objective on TD SYNNEX and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.56.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Miriam Anne Murphy sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 14,883 shares in the company, valued at $1,637,130. The trade was a 16.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marshall Witt sold 1,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.35, for a total value of $189,153.15. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 49,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,212,722.05. The trade was a 2.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 67,819 shares of company stock worth $9,143,874. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TD SYNNEX Stock Performance

Shares of SNX opened at $140.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.30. TD SYNNEX Corporation has a 1 year low of $92.23 and a 1 year high of $145.10.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $14.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.30 billion. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 11.58% and a net margin of 1.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.73 EPS. On average, analysts predict that TD SYNNEX Corporation will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TD SYNNEX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 11th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 11th. TD SYNNEX’s payout ratio is presently 20.56%.

TD SYNNEX Profile

(Free Report)

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TD SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TD SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TD SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.