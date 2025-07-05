Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Invests $4.39 Million in Millrose Properties, Inc. (NYSE:MRP)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Millrose Properties, Inc. (NYSE:MRP – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 165,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,392,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Millrose Properties at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MRP. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in Millrose Properties in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Millrose Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Millrose Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Millrose Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Millrose Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $114,000.

Millrose Properties stock opened at $28.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.47. Millrose Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.00 and a fifty-two week high of $28.99.

Millrose Properties ( NYSE:MRP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $82.70 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.85%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MRP shares. Citigroup started coverage on Millrose Properties in a research report on Monday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Millrose Properties from $28.00 to $31.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th.

In other Millrose Properties news, Director Patrick J. Bartels, Jr. acquired 8,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.36 per share, with a total value of $248,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 14,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,667.60. This trade represents a 154.59% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Adil Pasha acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.34 per share, with a total value of $70,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,850. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 18,750 shares of company stock valued at $530,800.

Millrose Properties, Inc is a real estate investment and management company that focuses on acquiring, developing, and managing high-quality commercial properties. They are headquartered in Purchase, New York.

