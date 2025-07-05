Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Lowers Stake in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 215,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,580 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Global Net Lease worth $1,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Global Net Lease by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Global Net Lease by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 135,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Global Net Lease by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 21,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Global Net Lease by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares during the period. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its position in Global Net Lease by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 22,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 2,318 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Net Lease alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Nicholas S. Schorsch sold 300,000 shares of Global Net Lease stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.33, for a total transaction of $2,199,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 19,607,384 shares in the company, valued at $143,722,124.72. This trade represents a 1.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,503,000 shares of company stock worth $55,773,290. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Global Net Lease Price Performance

Global Net Lease stock opened at $7.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.52. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.51 and a 12-month high of $9.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $132.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.40 million. Global Net Lease had a negative net margin of 40.64% and a negative return on equity of 9.23%. Equities analysts expect that Global Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Net Lease Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.79%. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -51.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on GNL shares. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Global Net Lease in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Global Net Lease currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.33.

View Our Latest Stock Report on GNL

Global Net Lease Profile

(Free Report)

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE. The firm focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.