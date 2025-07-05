Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Purchases 18,515 Shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 211,697 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 18,515 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in Vale were worth $2,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VALE. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Vale by 328.3% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 17,349,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $153,891,000 after buying an additional 13,298,912 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Vale by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 47,163,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $418,338,000 after purchasing an additional 10,557,888 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vale by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 18,238,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $161,773,000 after purchasing an additional 6,023,144 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Vale by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,995,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $301,541,000 after purchasing an additional 5,775,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Vale by 6,547.5% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,782,424 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,420,000 after purchasing an additional 4,710,481 shares in the last quarter. 21.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vale stock opened at $10.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.39. Vale S.A. has a 52 week low of $8.06 and a 52 week high of $12.05. The stock has a market cap of $46.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.77.

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). Vale had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 15.54%. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Vale S.A. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VALE has been the subject of several recent research reports. CICC Research initiated coverage on Vale in a research report on Monday, May 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.30 price target for the company. Bank of America upgraded Vale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $11.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Vale from $10.50 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen began coverage on Vale in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $11.00 target price (down from $12.00) on shares of Vale in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.79.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

