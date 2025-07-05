Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Purchases 3,766 Shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its position in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Free Report) by 5.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 76,311 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,766 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in BP were worth $2,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lifted its position in BP by 5.9% during the first quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 9,963 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BP during the 1st quarter worth $247,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its stake in BP by 13.7% during the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 11,520 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in BP by 0.8% during the first quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 274,735 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $9,283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in BP by 333.1% in the 1st quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 68,980 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,332,000 after buying an additional 53,054 shares during the last quarter. 11.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 target price (down previously from $40.00) on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of BP from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on BP from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on BP from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded BP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $26.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.72.

BP opened at $30.90 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $83.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.54. BP p.l.c. has a 12-month low of $25.22 and a 12-month high of $37.39.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.03). BP had a negative net margin of 0.62% and a positive return on equity of 9.51%. The business had revenue of $46.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. BP’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that BP p.l.c. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.21%. BP’s dividend payout ratio is currently -413.04%.

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

