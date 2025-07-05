Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Purchases 5,383 Shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its position in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Free Report) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 111,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,383 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned 0.11% of Four Corners Property Trust worth $3,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 234.1% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 165.7% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Four Corners Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in Four Corners Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in Four Corners Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 98.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Niccole Stewart sold 9,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total value of $248,248.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 31,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $851,245.12. This represents a 22.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John S. Moody sold 7,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.42, for a total value of $210,229.14. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 53,821 shares in the company, valued at $1,475,771.82. The trade was a 12.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FCPT opened at $27.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $24.42 and a one year high of $30.93.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $71.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.17 million. Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 37.57% and a return on equity of 7.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $0.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 132.71%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut their target price on Four Corners Property Trust from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Four Corners Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.40.

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations segments. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties.

