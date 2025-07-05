Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Purchases 6,550 Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 33.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,073 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,550 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $3,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SFM. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 97.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 7,357 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 481.5% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter.

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:SFM opened at $162.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.91 billion, a PE ratio of 36.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $165.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.48. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.34 and a 1 year high of $182.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sprouts Farmers Market ( NASDAQ:SFM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 34.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Roth Capital set a $155.00 price target on Sprouts Farmers Market and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sprouts Farmers Market currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.79.

Insider Activity at Sprouts Farmers Market

In other news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 4,054 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.45, for a total transaction of $650,464.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 174,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,037,033. This represents a 2.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kim Coffin sold 3,643 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.27, for a total transaction of $634,865.61. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 11,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,071,373.22. This represents a 23.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,905 shares of company stock valued at $11,990,011 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

Featured Stories

