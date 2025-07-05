Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD – Free Report) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 183,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,982 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned 0.36% of Carlyle Secured Lending worth $2,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CGBD. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Carlyle Secured Lending by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,192,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,383,000 after purchasing an additional 44,033 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending by 1,449.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 659,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,826,000 after buying an additional 616,988 shares during the last quarter. Condor Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 266,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,784,000 after buying an additional 20,344 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending in the fourth quarter worth $3,223,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 178,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,207,000 after buying an additional 15,143 shares during the last quarter. 24.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carlyle Secured Lending Trading Up 0.8%

Carlyle Secured Lending stock opened at $13.93 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.99. Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.12 and a 52 week high of $18.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a current ratio of 3.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $709.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.85.

Carlyle Secured Lending Announces Dividend

Carlyle Secured Lending ( NASDAQ:CGBD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.02). Carlyle Secured Lending had a net margin of 32.72% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The business had revenue of $54.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.50 million. Research analysts forecast that Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. Carlyle Secured Lending’s payout ratio is 118.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CGBD. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Carlyle Secured Lending from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Carlyle Secured Lending from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. B. Riley upgraded Carlyle Secured Lending to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Carlyle Secured Lending from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.75.

Carlyle Secured Lending Company Profile

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc is business development company specializing in first lien debt, senior secured loans, second lien senior secured loan unsecured debt, mezzanine debt and investments in equities. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. It targets healthcare and pharmaceutical, aerospace and defense, high tech industries, business services, software, beverage food and tobacco, hotel gamming and leisure, banking finance insurance and in real estate sector.

