Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Reduces Position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,738 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $1,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the fourth quarter worth $155,239,000. Congress Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 8,956.4% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 465,679 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $77,596,000 after purchasing an additional 460,537 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,300,987 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $234,737,000 after purchasing an additional 402,465 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 255.1% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 520,352 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $93,888,000 after acquiring an additional 373,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 19,250.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 325,095 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,171,000 after acquiring an additional 323,415 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on TXRH. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $172.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wedbush increased their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $184.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.05.

Texas Roadhouse Trading Down 1.4%

TXRH stock opened at $188.50 on Friday. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 12-month low of $148.73 and a 12-month high of $206.04. The stock has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.09, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $186.82 and its 200 day moving average is $178.54.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.05). Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 32.33% and a net margin of 7.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Roadhouse Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 3rd were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 3rd. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is 41.98%.

Insider Activity

In other Texas Roadhouse news, Director Donna E. Epps sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total value of $149,216.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 4,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $863,960.64. This trade represents a 14.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.62, for a total transaction of $187,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 38,050 shares in the company, valued at $7,138,941. This trade represents a 2.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

