Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Sells 1,110 Shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,110 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust were worth $1,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 13,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,504,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,939,000 after buying an additional 86,592 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 83,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 237,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter.

Get Pebblebrook Hotel Trust alerts:

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Trading Up 1.2%

PEB opened at $10.66 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.21 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a one year low of $7.41 and a one year high of $15.12.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Dividend Announcement

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust ( NYSE:PEB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $320.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.74 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.32% and a negative net margin of 0.61%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. Analysts predict that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s payout ratio is -8.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PEB. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $16.50 to $13.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “negative” rating on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial set a $9.00 price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Wedbush set a $9.00 price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.91.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels and resorts in the United States. The Company owns 47 hotels and resorts, totaling approximately 12,200 guest rooms across 13 urban and resort markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.