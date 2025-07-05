Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Sells 1,524 Shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. cut its position in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 180,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,524 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $2,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DEI. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $602,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 222.4% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 4,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,933 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,812,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,764,000 after purchasing an additional 14,886 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,593,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,583,000 after purchasing an additional 15,704 shares during the period. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 187,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,478,000 after purchasing an additional 61,778 shares during the period. 97.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Douglas Emmett alerts:

Douglas Emmett Price Performance

Shares of Douglas Emmett stock opened at $15.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 49.03 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.91. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.39 and a 12 month high of $20.50.

Douglas Emmett Announces Dividend

Douglas Emmett ( NYSE:DEI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 1.48%. The business had revenue of $251.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.49 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 237.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DEI shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Douglas Emmett from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Douglas Emmett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Douglas Emmett in a report on Monday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.13.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DEI

Douglas Emmett Profile

(Free Report)

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Emmett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Emmett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.