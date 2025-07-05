Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Sells 18,454 Shares of Barrick Mining Corporation (NYSE:B)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. cut its position in Barrick Mining Corporation (NYSE:B – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 16.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 94,324 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 18,454 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in Barrick Mining were worth $1,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in B. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Barrick Mining by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,073,717 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $78,637,000 after acquiring an additional 128,203 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Barrick Mining by 66.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 60,620 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 24,176 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Barrick Mining by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 73,636 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 9,149 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Barrick Mining by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 291,281 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $5,663,000 after acquiring an additional 59,906 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Barrick Mining by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,795 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 4,082 shares during the period. 90.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Barrick Mining Price Performance

Shares of B opened at $21.45 on Friday. Barrick Mining Corporation has a 12-month low of $17.41 and a 12-month high of $47.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $36.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.28.

Barrick Mining Dividend Announcement

Barrick Mining ( NYSE:B Get Free Report ) (TSE:ABX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.06. Barrick Mining had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 17.46%. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Barrick Mining Corporation will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Barrick Mining’s payout ratio is presently 30.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

B has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Canada upgraded Barrick Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Barrick Mining from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Citigroup cut their target price on Barrick Mining from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 31st. CIBC upped their target price on Barrick Mining from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Barrick Mining in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.05.

About Barrick Mining

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

