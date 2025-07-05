Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Sells 2,667 Shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 204,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,667 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Broadstone Net Lease worth $3,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the 4th quarter worth $36,170,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 603.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,891,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,005,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623,098 shares in the last quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease in the fourth quarter worth about $7,771,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 161.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 761,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,077,000 after acquiring an additional 469,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,464,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,088,000 after acquiring an additional 410,767 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Broadstone Net Lease Stock Performance

NYSE:BNL opened at $16.34 on Friday. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.96 and a fifty-two week high of $19.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 26.79 and a beta of 1.00.

Broadstone Net Lease Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.10%. Broadstone Net Lease’s payout ratio is currently 190.16%.

BNL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a report on Monday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets set a $20.00 target price on Broadstone Net Lease and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.67.

Broadstone Net Lease Profile

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc (the Corporation) is a Maryland corporation formed on October 18, 2007, that elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT) commencing with the taxable year ended December 31, 2008. Broadstone Net Lease, LLC (the Corporation’s operating company, or the OP), is the entity through which the Corporation conducts its business and owns (either directly or through subsidiaries) all of the Corporation’s properties.

