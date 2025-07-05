Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Sells 33,200 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 61.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 33,200 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $2,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 87.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of JNK stock opened at $96.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $95.70 and its 200 day moving average is $95.54. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $90.41 and a 12 month high of $97.90.

About SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.