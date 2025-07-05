Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Sells 54,853 Shares of 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. cut its position in 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS – Free Report) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 412,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,853 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in 908 Devices were worth $1,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in 908 Devices by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 21,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5,112 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of 908 Devices by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 63,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 7,295 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 908 Devices during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of 908 Devices during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of 908 Devices by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 581,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 13,512 shares in the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get 908 Devices alerts:

908 Devices Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ MASS opened at $6.66 on Friday. 908 Devices Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.81 and a 52 week high of $8.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.17. The firm has a market cap of $238.65 million, a P/E ratio of -12.32 and a beta of 0.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

908 Devices ( NASDAQ:MASS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.05. 908 Devices had a negative net margin of 28.80% and a negative return on equity of 27.10%. The company had revenue of $11.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.90 million. As a group, research analysts expect that 908 Devices Inc. will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Joseph H. Iv Griffith sold 6,940 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.08, for a total value of $49,135.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 102,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $728,744.40. This represents a 6.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael S. Turner sold 16,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total value of $120,775.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 8,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,992.71. This represents a 65.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,543 shares of company stock worth $233,890. 23.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of 908 Devices in a report on Friday, June 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on 908 Devices

908 Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

908 Devices Inc, a commercial-stage technology company, provides various purpose-built handheld and desktop mass spectrometry devices to interrogate unknown and invisible materials in life sciences research, bioprocessing, pharma/biopharma, forensics, and adjacent markets. The company's products include MX908, a handheld, battery-powered, and Mass Spec device that is designed for rapid analysis of solid, liquid, vapor, and aerosol materials of unknown identity; Rebel, a small desktop analyzer that provides real-time information on the extracellular environment in bioprocesses; and Maverick, an optical in-line analyzer that offers real-time monitoring and control of multiple bioprocess parameters, including glucose, lactate, and total biomass in mammalian cell cultures, as well as provides process fingerprint data to support large-scale efforts in predictive bioprocess modeling.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MASS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for 908 Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 908 Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.