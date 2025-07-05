Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Sells 678 Shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,592 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 678 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $3,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 171,402 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,984,000 after acquiring an additional 12,217 shares during the period. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 164.3% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 324.7% during the 1st quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. now owns 11,998 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after buying an additional 9,173 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 1,265.2% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 6,553 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after buying an additional 6,073 shares during the period. 95.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $216.00 price target (down from $250.00) on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley set a $209.00 price target on Reinsurance Group of America and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $246.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $232.00 to $237.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.85.

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Performance

Shares of RGA stock opened at $197.79 on Friday. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $159.25 and a 52 week high of $233.81. The company has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $199.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.50.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $5.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 22.9 EPS for the current year.

Reinsurance Group of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 13th were issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.04%.

Reinsurance Group of America Profile

(Free Report)

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.