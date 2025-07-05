Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Sells 780 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,090 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 780 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $3,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,865,285 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,554,180,000 after purchasing an additional 331,087 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,952,061 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,091,550,000 after purchasing an additional 4,121,164 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,916,739 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $932,008,000 after buying an additional 87,410 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the fourth quarter valued at $573,446,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 81.0% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,051,473 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $551,339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155,927 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on AEM shares. Stifel Canada raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Monday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $181.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines to a “moderate buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.50.

Agnico Eagle Mines Price Performance

Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at $120.12 on Friday. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 52 week low of $68.78 and a 52 week high of $126.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.15.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The mining company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 26.48%. The business’s revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. This represents a yield of 1.36%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.04%.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

