Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Takes Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,267,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Kiker Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $70,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $343.73 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $324.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $319.35. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $264.17 and a 52-week high of $344.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

