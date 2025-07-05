Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Takes Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Posted by on Jul 5th, 2025

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWBFree Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,267,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Kiker Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $70,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $343.73 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $324.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $319.35. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $264.17 and a 52-week high of $344.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

(Free Report)

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.