Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Trims Stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lowered its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,805 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XHR. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 500.6% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth about $157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XHR opened at $13.20 on Friday. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.55 and a fifty-two week high of $16.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.00 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.83.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:XHR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $288.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.51 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 1.80%. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 14th that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the real estate investment trust to purchase up to 8.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 254.55%.

XHR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xenia Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.90.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of investment in luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

