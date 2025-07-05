Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Free Report) by 33.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 221,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 110,355 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned about 0.11% of Sunstone Hotel Investors worth $2,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHO. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 442.7% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,448 shares during the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 805.2% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 6,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 5,701 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SHO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Sunstone Hotel Investors in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $9.00 to $8.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.31.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Trading Up 0.1%

SHO stock opened at $8.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.45 and a 12-month high of $12.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.30, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.74 and its 200 day moving average is $9.86.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a return on equity of 1.93% and a net margin of 3.85%. The company had revenue of $234.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 360.00%.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release owns 14 hotels comprised of 6,675 rooms, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands. Sunstone's strategy is to create long-term stakeholder value through the acquisition, active ownership, and disposition of well-located hotel and resort real estate.

